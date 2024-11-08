Biden urges Americans to ‘bring down the temperature’ after Trump win

US President Joe Biden urged Americans to “bring down the temperature” on Thursday following Republican Donald Trump’s election victory and sought to console fellow Democrats who were alarmed by the former president’s stunning comeback.

“Setbacks are unavoidable. Giving up is unforgivable,” Biden said at the White House Rose Garden as he addressed staff who were disappointed in Vice President Kamala Harris’ defeat. “A defeat does not mean we are defeated.”

Biden said Tuesday’s election had proven the integrity of the US electoral system and pledged an orderly transfer of power - an implicit rebuke of Trump, who sought to overturn his 2020 defeat to Biden and raised baseless claims of fraud during this year’s campaign as well.