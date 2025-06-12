'Our city is not on fire': LA residents reject Trump rhetoric

Just blocks from where a handful of die-hard protesters faced police in Los Angeles on Wednesday, residents were enjoying lunch in the sun and shrugging off Donald Trump's claims their city was burning.

Six days after unrest began -- prompting the US president to send soldiers into the streets, over the furious protests of local officials -- life in the City of Angels was going on largely as normal.

"Everything is hunky dory right here at Ground Zero," Lynn Sturgis, a retired teacher who was protesting outside the federal complex that has been at the heart of the demonstrations in Downtown Los Angeles, told AFP.

"Our city is not at all on fire, it's not burning down, as our terrible leader is trying to tell you."

The demonstrations began Friday as immigration authorities carried out raids on undocumented migrants in the sprawling metropolis.

They have continued each day since -- mostly peacefully, but tarnished by several spectacular incidents of violence, including torched cars and sporadic clashes with law enforcement.

Trump has insisted that if he had not taken the extraordinary step of sending troops into Los Angeles over the weekend, "it would be burning to the ground right now."