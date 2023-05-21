Biden intervenes to try to break US debt ceiling deadlock

President Joe Biden was intervening personally Sunday to try and break the US debt ceiling deadlock with a call to the top Republican leader before the clock ticks down on a feared national default.

The White House said that Biden, winding up a three-day G7 meeting in Hiroshima, Japan, would call Speaker Kevin McCarthy as soon as the summit ended.

“President Biden has continued to closely track negotiations on a bipartisan budget framework and the pressing need for Congress to act to avert default,” the official said.

“He received an update from his team both last night and this morning on the status of negotiations. The president directed his team to coordinate with Speaker McCarthy to schedule a call.”