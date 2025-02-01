Jet crashes with six people on board in US

It was bound for Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri, and had taken off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, the FAA said in a statement confirming that it would investigate along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

"We have no reports on the number of fatalities," Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said at the scene, adding "several dwellings and vehicles were impacted."

Governor Josh Shapiro, who the mayor said was heading to the crash site, said he was "offering all resources as (emergency services) respond to the small private plane crash."

"We'll continue to provide updates as more information is available."