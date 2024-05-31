Trump convicted on all charges in hush money trial

A New York jury convicted Donald Trump on all charges in his hush money case Thursday in a seismic development barely five months ahead of the election where he seeks to recapture the White House.

The first criminal trial of a former US president ended with the 77-year-old Trump found guilty on each of the 34 counts of falsifying business records to hide a payment meant to silence porn star Stormy Daniels.

Trump -- who was released without bail and is all but certain to appeal -- initially sat still in the drab Manhattan courtroom, shoulders dipping.

Addressing reporters outside minutes later, though, he branded the result a "disgrace" and "rigged," vowing that the "real verdict" would come from voters in the 5-November presidential election.

The conviction thrusts the United States into uncharted political territory.