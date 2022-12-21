Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behind voter-fraud claims

'David Clements’ campaign in Otero failed to swing the elections there but raised his profile as an evangelist for election denial. Like an itinerant preacher from centuries past, he set off on a speaking tour of small-town America. By May this year, he had visited 33 states, he told a packed meeting in North Carolina.

Reuters attended a Clements lecture held in a basketball court in rural Ohio in mid-September. Clements was introduced as “the Michael Jordan of the election integrity movement.” Pacing restlessly beneath a large American flag, he spoke to an audience of about 100 people, most of them middle-aged or elderly.

He peppered his speech with Biblical metaphors. He told the voters in his audience they were like the fleeing Israelites of the book of Exodus – “We are slaves, folks” – and voting machines were “enslavement devices.” Local officials who certify election results were the equivalent of the Pharaoh, the Egyptian tyrant whose pursuing army was engulfed by the Red Sea.

“And you’re going to educate them,” said Clements. “You’re going to ask them to withhold certification. You’re going to ask them to consider suing the secretary of state.”

While some people in the audience took notes, Clements explained what he said were different types of voter fraud. One kind was “where you get an election worker on the inside to help facilitate the fraud – like Ruby Freeman in Georgia,” he said.

Freeman was a Georgia election worker who Trump’s lawyers falsely accused of pulling fake ballots from suitcases in Atlanta to rig the 2020 election for Biden. As Reuters detailed last year, state and federal officials quickly investigated the claims and found they were part of a bogus conspiracy theory hatched by Trump’s campaign to overturn the election in Georgia.

A lawyer for Freeman, Von DuBose, called it “sad but not surprising” that Clements and others continue to defame Freeman over debunked claims of voter fraud, which he said endangered her and other election workers.