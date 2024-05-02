As student protests shake US campuses, Biden keeps mum

What does Joe Biden have to say about the rowdy student protests against Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza that have rocked American college campuses in recent weeks? Almost nothing.

The US president has so far avoided the contentious subject as it is likely to complicate his reelection campaign.

The 81-year-old Democrat, who will almost certainly face Republican Donald Trump in November’s presidential election, has publicly addressed the demonstrations only once and briefly, even as students have clashed with police and several hundred people have been arrested at universities across the country.