Biden denounces wave of shootings

At a Fourth of July parade last year in Highland Park, Illinois, just outside Chicago, a gunman killed seven and wounded dozens. This year, the suburb planned a remembrance ceremony in lieu of a parade and traditional festivities, officials said.

“In mere moments, this day of patriotic pride became a scene of pain and tragedy,” Biden said in reference to the shooting’s anniversary.

In Philadelphia, police said they had apprehended the shooter, though his motive remained unknown.

“We have absolutely no idea why this happened,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

The suspect, a 40-year-old man, was wearing body armor and a ski mask, and sprayed bullets from a military-style assault rifle at random in the city’s Kingsessing neighborhood, said Ernest Ransom, a staff inspector with the Philadelphia police.

He was “shooting aimlessly at occupied vehicles and individuals on the street as they walked,” Ransom said.