Biden pre-emptively pardons Trump foes

US President Joe Biden on Monday issued pre-emptive pardons to former Covid-19 advisor Anthony Fauci and retired general Mark Milley to shield them from “politically motivated prosecutions” under the Trump administration.

In an extraordinary move in his last hours in the White House, Biden gave similar pardons to members, staff and witnesses of a US House committee probing the violent 6 January 2021 US Capitol attack by Donald Trump’s supporters.

“These public servants have served our nation with honor and distinction and do not deserve to be the targets of unjustified and politically motivated prosecutions,” Biden said in a statement.