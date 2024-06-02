Trump should be jailed after conviction: Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels, the adult film actor who testified against former US president Donald Trump, said he should be jailed in an interview published in British tabloid The Mirror at the weekend.

“I think he should be sentenced to jail and some community service working for the less fortunate or being the volunteer punching bag at a women’s shelter”, Daniels said in the interview, published late on Saturday.

She broke her silence after testifying against Trump in his New York trial, in which he was found guilty on 34 counts of business fraud for trying to cover up hush money payments to Daniels on the eve of the 2016 presidential election.