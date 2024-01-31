Biden says he’s decided response to Jordan attack

A leading pro-Iranian group in Iraq said Tuesday that it would halt attacks on US forces as military action loomed, but there was no sign it would be enough to stop Washington retaliating.

“Yes,” Biden told reporters as he headed for campaign fundraisers in Florida when asked if he had decided on his response, but he did not give details.

“I don’t think we need a wider war in the Middle East. That’s not what I’m looking for,” he added.

Tensions have soared in the region since the 7 October attacks by Hamas against Israel, with US forces in Iraq and Syria coming under attack more than 165 times in the intervening months.

The United States and Britain have also launched a campaign of air strikes against Yemen’s Iran-backed Huthi militants, who have carried out repeated attacks on shipping in the Red Sea in what they say is solidarity with Gaza.

Late Tuesday, the US military shot down the latest anti-ship missile fired toward the Red Sea by the Huthis, according to US Central Command.