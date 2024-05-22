Blinken says he’ll work with US Congress on potential ICC sanctions

“I want to take actions, not just words,” Graham said to Blinken. “Will you support bipartisan effort to sanction the ICC, not only for the outrage against Israel but to protect in the future our own interest?”

“I welcome working with you on that,” Blinken responded.

Khan said in his announcement that he had reasonable grounds to believe that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s defense chief and three Hamas leaders “bear criminal responsibility” for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Both President Joe Biden, a Democrat, and his political opponents have sharply criticised Khan’s announcement, arguing the court does not have jurisdiction over the Gaza conflict and raising concerns over process.