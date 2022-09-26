Canada to remove all Covid border, travel measures from 1 Oct

Canada will remove all Covid-19 restrictions for inbound travellers from 1 October, as well as testing, quarantine, and isolation requirements, the government said on Monday.
The decision to drop the restrictions was based on Canada's vaccination rate, availability of newer vaccines and treatments, as well as scientific modelling that shows the country had passed the peak of the latest wave of coronavirus infections, the government said.
Duclos said the government was prepared to reinstate restrictions if the need arises.
"Obviously we have no hope to reintroduce some of these measures but if we need to protect the safety of Canadians, we will have to," he told reporters in Ottawa.
Travellers, regardless of citizenship, will not have to submit health information through the ArriveCAN app or provide proof of vaccination from Saturday.
A requirement for travellers to wear masks on planes and trains would also be dropped, according to the statement.