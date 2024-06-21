Trump promises US green card for foreign graduates

Asked initially on the podcast if he would promise to help import the "best and the brightest around the world to America," Trump replied: "I do promise."

He added: "I know of stories where people graduated from a top college, or from a college, and they desperately want to stay here... and they can't.

"They go back to India, they go back to China. They do the same basic company in those places and they become multi billionaires employing thousands and thousands of people," Trump said.

He also said that US companies need "smart people," adding "they can't even make a deal with a company because they don't think they're going to be able to stay in the country."

"That is going to end on day one," Trump added.