Migrants, drugs on agenda as Biden heads to Mexico

US president Joe Biden will seek Mexico's help tackling illegal flows of migrants and drugs, particularly deadly opioids, during a visit beginning Sunday for a North American leaders' summit.

Aiming to tame criticism over what he has called a "broken" immigration system, Biden will stop off in the southern US state of Texas for his first trip to a border overwhelmed by record numbers of migrants and asylum-seekers.

Previewing his trip on Twitter, the president spoke late Saturday of the "need to expand legal pathways for orderly immigration," adding: "We can do this all while limiting illegal immigration."

The issue seems certain to top the agenda when Biden meets Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday, a day before Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau joins them for the so-called "Three Amigos" summit.

Another priority for Biden -- who boarded Air Force One mid-morning Sunday bound for his first stop, the Texas border city of El Paso -- is stepping up joint efforts to fight trafficking of fentanyl and other drugs behind a deadly addiction crisis in the United States.