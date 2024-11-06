Democrat Sarah McBride becomes first openly transgender member of US Congress

She became the first openly transgender person to serve as a state senator when she was elected in 2020, first to speak at a US national political party convention in 2016, and first to intern at the White House in 2012, under Democratic former President Barack Obama.

In an interview with Reuters ahead of her election, McBride sought to focus instead on the issues she would prioritize, rather than the history-making nature of her candidacy.

“Whenever you are first, you often have to try to be the best version that you can,” she said, acknowledging that comes with “added responsibilities.”