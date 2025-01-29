Trump admin to slash federal workforce, offers exit package

The proposal was the most sweeping move yet against federal spending since Trump took office on 20 January.

A senior administration official told NBC News that they expect between 5 and 10 per cent of federal staff to quit and secure around $100 billion in savings.

According to the email, the resignation period will begin Tuesday and go through 6 February.

The move follows an order from Trump that all federal workers return to the office full time, after several years of working-from-home privileges following the Covid-19 pandemic.