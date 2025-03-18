Trump, Putin begin crucial call on Ukraine ceasefire

The call comes amid concerns in Kyiv and European capitals that the 78-year-old Republican will cede too much ground to Putin, a leader for whom he has repeatedly expressed admiration in the past.

"President Trump is currently in the Oval Office speaking with President Vladimir Putin of Russia since 10:00am (1400 GMT)" deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino said on X almost an hour later.

"The call is going well, and still in progress."

A ceasefire is still far from guaranteed. Kyiv has agreed to halt fighting for 30 days and enter talks with Russia more than three years into Moscow's invasion, but Putin has set a string of conditions.

Trump said on his Truth Social network late Monday that "many elements of a final agreement have been agreed to, but much remains" to be settled.

The talks were "getting down to a very critical stage," Trump added.