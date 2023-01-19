Brazil’s Lula says intelligence services failed ahead of Brasilia riots

Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday his intelligence services had failed on 8 January, when Brasilia buildings were stormed by supporters of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro.

The fresh remarks come as Lula’s criticism of the military mounts, with the commander-in-chief condemning it in recent days for failing to act against the rioting Bolsonaro supporters.

“We made an elementary mistake: my intelligence did not exist (that day),” Lula told TV channel GloboNews in an interview. “We have Army intelligence, Air Force intelligence, ABIN (Brazil’s Intelligence Agency); none of them warned me.”