ACLU sues to block migrant transfers to Guantanamo, alleging 'degrading conditions'

A US civil rights group on Saturday sued to block the Trump administration from potentially transferring 10 migrants, including Bangladeshis, from the US to a naval base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, detailing harsh conditions and suicide attempts among migrants held there.

The American Civil Liberties Union, which filed the lawsuit in federal court in Washington, DC, said the transfers violate US immigration law by moving the detainees outside of the country and aim to stoke fear without a legitimate rationale.

The 10 detainees in the lawsuit are men from Venezuela, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan with final deportation orders, including some who have been threatened with transfer to Guantanamo, ACLU said. The men, currently held in Texas, Arizona and Virginia, are not gang members or high-risk criminals, the ACLU said.

US Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin on Saturday called the ACLU legal challenge "baseless" and said the agency would work with the Justice Department to fight the lawsuit.