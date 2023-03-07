Canada launches probe into Chinese election interference allegations

Prime minister Justin Trudeau on Monday announced the appointment of an independent special rapporteur to probe alleged Chinese interference in Canada's last two federal elections.

In recent weeks a series of reports in the Canadian media, based on intelligence leaks, have detailed alleged attempts by Beijing to interfere in those elections.

That allegedly involved secret financing or involvement in the campaign of certain candidates during voting in 2019 and 2021.

China has firmly denied the charges, calling them "defamatory."