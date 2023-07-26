US Coast Guard seeks bigger role to search, board vessels in Pacific

Papua New Guinea (PNG), which US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will visit this week, the first by a US defence chief, struck the 12th maritime law enforcement agreement between a Pacific Island nation and the US Coast Guard in May.

PNG is the furthest country from a US Coast Guard home port to reach such a pact.

So-called ship riders, or law officers from PNG, will join the US Coast Guard on patrols of PNG’s 2.7 million square km (1 million square miles) exclusive economic zone (EEZ) to combat illicit activity.

“We provide the legs, if you will, to get out to the further reaches of their EEZ and enforce laws over their sovereign rights,” US Coast Guard Lieutenant Commander Megan Willmann said in an interview on Wednesday.

“Whenever PNG wants us, we will try to accommodate that,” she said, adding that the goal was for an annual patrol.

PNG Prime Minister James Marape has told parliament the US agreement would “establish an expedited mechanism” for consent to board and search vessels suspected of illicit activity, ranging from drug trafficking to fishing.