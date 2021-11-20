Biden briefly transfers power to Kamala Harris during health check

A smiling president Joe Biden returned Friday to the White House from an extended medical checkup during which vice president Kamala Harris briefly assumed the presidency while he was under anesthesia.

"I feel great," Biden, wearing his trademark aviator sunglasses, said after disembarking from the Marine One helicopter. "We're in great shape."

The White House said a "comprehensive written summary" of the results from the president's medical exam would be made public Friday.

While the visit at Walter Reed hospital was described as a routine, once-a-year exam, the requirement for Biden to transfer power while sedated during a colonoscopy made history.