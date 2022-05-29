Biden grieves with Texas town after latest US school shooting

US president Joe Biden landed in the Texas town of Uvalde on Sunday to comfort families ripped apart by the worst US school shooting in a decade as the public demands answers about why local police failed to act swiftly.

There was mounting anger over the decision by local law enforcement agencies in Uvalde to allow the shooter to remain in a classroom for nearly an hour while officers waited in the hallway and children inside the room made panicked 911 calls for help.

Biden will meet with victims' families, survivors and first responders, attend a church service and visit a memorial erected at the Robb Elementary School where the gunman killed 19 students and two teachers.

Julian Moreno, who was attending Sunday services at Primera Iglesia Bautista where he previously served as pastor, said the police had made “a huge mistake” but that he did not hold it against them.

"I feel sorry for them because they have to live with that mistake of just standing by," Moreno, whose great-granddaughter was among those killed in Tuesday's shooting, told Reuters.