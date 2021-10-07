Biden, Xi plan US-China virtual summit before year's end

The United States and China have agreed in principle for their presidents to hold a virtual meeting before year's end, a senior US administration official said on Wednesday, after high-level talks meant to improve communication between the two big powers.

The closed-door meeting at an airport hotel in the Swiss city of Zurich between US national security adviser Jake Sullivan and China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, was their first face-to-face encounter since an unusually public and acrid airing of grievances in Alaska in March.

Both sides had described the meeting as a follow-on from president Joe Biden's early September call with Chinese president Xi Jinping, prior to which the world's top two economies appeared to have been locked in a stalemate.