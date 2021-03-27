Brazil posts record 3,650 new Covid-19 deaths

Brazil posted a record 3,650 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, and the country also unveiled its first two domestically developed Covid-19 vaccine candidates for human trials, which although months away from use, should eventually help tame the pandemic.

More than 300,000 have died from Covid-19 in Latin America’s biggest country. It is the world’s second highest total after the United States, making Brazil the global epicenter of the outbreak due to a lack of federal restrictions, an infectious new variant and a patchy vaccine rollout.

Friday’s record death toll was the second this week, with a historic 100,158 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.