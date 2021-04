Canada will not ‘hesitate’ to change AstraZeneca vaccine licensing

Canadian health regulators will not hesitate to change the terms of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine license if additional safety issues emerge, health minister Patty Hajdu said.

Hajdu was grilled by the official opposition’s health critic, Michelle Rempel Garner, about Canada’s first reported case of blood clotting following inoculation with the AstraZenaca vaccine, reports Indian news agency ANI quoting Russia’s Sputnik.

“All vaccines approved for use in Canada undergo routine and scrutinous attention. All adverse effects are reported through Health Canada and Health Canada monitors that data closely and will not hesitate to change its licensing for use in Canada should there be any risk to Canadians,” Hajdu said during a Question Period session on Tuesday.

The first reported case of blood clotting will be included in Health Canada’s study of the link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and the deadly side effect, the federal department said in a statement earlier on Tuesday.