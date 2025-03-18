‘Persecution of religious minorities’ in Bangladesh a central area of concern for the US: Tulsi Gabbard

In an exclusive interview to NDTV World, United States’ Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, said, “The longtime unfortunate persecution, killing, and abuse of religious minorities like Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, and others has been a major area of concern for the US government and President Trump and his administration.”

She further said that the Trump administration is focused and committed to defeat “Islamist terrorism” globally, the NDTV World report added.

She went on to say that the new Cabinet under Donald Trump has begun talks with the interim government in Bangladesh. “The talks are just beginning between President Trump’s new cabinet coming in and the Government of Bangladesh, but this continues to remain a central focus area of concern.”