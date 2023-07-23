US commissions first Navy warship in foreign port

"Australians can be proud that this ship, designed in Western Australia by local industry and named after HMAS Canberra, is being commissioned here for the first time in the history of the United States Navy," Australian Defence Minister Marles said in a statement.

The commissioning of the US ship in Australian waters reflected "our shared commitment to upholding the rules-based order", he added.

The ceremony comes amid the biennial Talisman Sabre military exercises between the US and Australia, seen as a show of force and unity as China increasingly asserts power in the Indo-Pacific.