Driverless car stopped in San Francisco puzzles cops

The clip, showing bemused officers circling the vehicle and peering through its window for several minutes, has been shared so widely that Cruise, the company that owns the vehicle, reacted on Twitter to explain what had happened.

It said the self-driving car "yielded to the police vehicle, then pulled over to the nearest safe location for the traffic stop, as intended. An officer contacted Cruise personnel and no citation was issued."

In the footage, as the police are inspecting the parked vehicle, someone can be heard exclaiming, "There's no one in it, it's crazy!"