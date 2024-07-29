Maduro wins third term, electoral authority says, contradicting exit polls

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has won a third term with 51 per cent of the vote, the country's electoral authority said just after midnight on Monday, despite multiple exit polls which pointed to an opposition win.

The authority said opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez won 44 per cent of the vote, though the opposition had earlier said it had "reasons to celebrate" and asked supporters to continue monitoring vote counts.

Maduro, appearing at the presidential palace before cheering supporters, said his reelection is a triumph of peace and stability and reiterated his campaign trail assertion that Venezuela's electoral system is transparent.