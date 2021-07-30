Experts add up reasons for US ‘failure’ in Afghanistan

Lies, ego, hubris and self-deception: US experts are counting up the reasons for failure in the two-decade US war in Afghanistan, calling it ill-fated from the beginning, comparable to the American experience in Vietnam.

On Thursday the official US watchdog on operations in Afghanistan said it is too early to call the war a complete failure, because the government retains a slim chance of prevailing over the Taliban, the hardline Islamists that the US and allies ejected from power in November 2001.

But he said that the US forces, who will depart next month, leave behind a corrupt and unmotivated Afghan security forces and a government that could easily succumb to the insurgents.