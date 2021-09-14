Family of US hostage held by Taliban calls for envoy's firing

The family of Mark Frerichs on Monday urged US president Joe Biden to fire his chief Afghanistan peace negotiator, charging that the envoy has done little to win the release of the last American believed to be held hostage by the Taliban.

The call for US special representative Zalmay Khalilzad's dismissal comes amid questions over his negotiations with the Taliban that failed to advance the peace process outlined in the February 2020 US troop pullout deal he signed with them.