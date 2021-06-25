Four dead in Florida building collapse, 159 untraced

Four people are now known to have died in the collapse of an oceanfront apartment block near Miami Beach, officials said Friday, while the number of unaccounted for has risen to 159 -- fuelling fears of a much higher death toll.

An unknown number of residents are feared to have been asleep in the 12-story building in the town of Surfside, when one of its wings was reduced early Thursday morning to a gigantic pile of debris.

“We do have 120 people now accounted for, which is very, very good news. But our unaccounted for number has gone up to 159,” Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a news conference.