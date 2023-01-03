Investigation, division, gridlock: What to expect in 2023 US Congress

The party of former president Donald Trump has watched powerlessly from the sidelines over the last two years as its leader fended off multiple criminal, civil and congressional probes.

But the Republicans are plotting revenge with an intense programme of their own investigations.

One major target is likely to be Biden himself, and some Republicans have already confirmed that colleagues are mulling impeachment.

The House Oversight Committee’s top stated priority, though, will be intensifying scrutiny of the Democratic leader’s son, Hunter Biden, who is already being investigated by the FBI over his business practices.

Several House Republicans and figures from the last administration -- including House leader Kevin McCarthy and Trump -- defied subpoenas to appear before Democratic-led probes, including the investigation into the 2021 insurrection.