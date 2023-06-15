Key issues that drive US-China rivalry

The United States and China spend vast sums on surveillance, with both sides regularly accusing each other of foul play.

The US secretary of state's visit to Beijing had been scheduled to take place in February but was called off when a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was spotted in US airspace -- prompting Washington to shoot it down.

China denied the balloon was being used for spying, branding Washington's reaction an excessive use of force.

Last week, a White House official said China has been operating an intelligence unit in Cuba for years and upgraded it in 2019.

Washington has repeatedly said Beijing represents the broadest cybersecurity threat to the US government and private sector.

The United States has gone on the offensive on Chinese-developed technology in recent years, with telecoms behemoth Huawei coming under US sanctions and some lawmakers calling for an outright ban on TikTok over data security fears.