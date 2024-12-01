Trump announces loyalist Kash Patel as choice to lead FBI

US President-elect Donald Trump aims to make loyalist Kash Patel the next director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, he said on Saturday, in a move that would mean replacing the agency's current leader.

Trump announced the former advisor and Pentagon official, who has been critical of the bureau and is known for his controversial views on a so-called government "deep state," as his choice for the post on his Truth Social network.

The FBI's current director, Christopher Wray, was appointed to a 10-year term in 2017, meaning he would either need to step down or be fired. The FBI under Wray -- who Trump appointed -- has investigated the incoming president, sparking Trump's ire.