Ginsburg becomes first woman to lie in state at US Capitol

"We have a lot of cause for ... observance of a historic time, for a historic woman who did more for the equality of women than anybody in our history," House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Thursday.

Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer stood at the entrance to the Capitol as Ginsburg's coffin was brought to the Capitol after a public visitation across the street at the Supreme Court, the hearse flanked by four police motorcycles.

"Her passing is like a death in so many families in our country because so many people pinned their hopes, heeded her guidance, admired her stamina, her love of the arts, bringing civility to her relationships in the court and in the country," Pelosi said.

Civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks was also mourned at the Capitol in 2005, but as a private citizen she lay "in honor," not "in state." A statue of Parks, placed in 2013, will overlook Ginsburg's casket during the ceremony.

Statuary Hall was prepared for the ceremony by Thursday afternoon. Thick black ribbons were affixed to the colossal marble columns around the room's perimeter, surrounding the area where a catafalque was to hold Ginsburg's flag-draped coffin.