Trump rules out new Harris debate

Donald Trump said Thursday he would not take part in another debate with Kamala Harris, as the White House rivals headed back to battleground states that are set to decide a nail-bitingly close US presidential election.

The Republican former president lashed out two days after his first televised clash with the Democratic vice president, when Harris put Trump on the defensive and got under his skin with a series of barbs.

"THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!" the 78-year-old wrote on his Truth Social platform, including in his tally the earlier debate with Joe Biden in June that drove the incumbent out of the race, and his Tuesday showdown with Harris.

Trump claimed that "polls clearly show that I won the Debate against Comrade Kamala Harris" -- despite several snap surveys that showed Harris came out well on top in the clash viewed by more than 67 million Americans.

At a rally in key swing state North Carolina, Harris insisted they should debate again before the November 5 election. It was not clear if she was aware of Trump's statement.

"Two nights ago Donald Trump and I had our first debate and I believe we owe it to the voters to have another," Harris said to cheers from supporters in the city of Charlotte.

"Because this election and what is at stake could not be more important," added the Democrat, who later addressed a second rally in nearby Greensboro.