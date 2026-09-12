Trump administration proposes ending 60-day H-1B visa grace period after job loss

The Trump administration has proposed eliminating a 60-day grace period that allows certain immigrants, including skilled workers on H-1B visas, to stay in the United States and find a new sponsor after losing their job, according to a government notice posted online on Thursday.

Under the planned rule change, published in the Federal Register by the US Department of Homeland Security, those with H-1B and certain other temporary work visas would have to leave the country as soon as their employment ends — a potential blow to top American tech companies that rely heavily on foreign workers.

It is the latest step by US President Donald Trump to limit legal immigration since returning to office in January 2025.