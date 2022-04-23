Gunman takes own life after wounding 4 near elite Washington prep school

A gunman opened fire on random victims from a sniper's nest on the upper floor of an apartment building near an elite prep school in the nation's capital on Friday, wounding four people, before taking his own life as police burst into his dwelling, officials said.

Police said the suspect, Raymond Spencer, 23, of suburban Fairfax, Virginia, was initially identified from video he had posted on social media that appeared to show gunshots fired from the vantage point of an upper-floor window, with the misspelled label: "Shool shooting!"