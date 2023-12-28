New York Times sues OpenAI, Microsoft in copyright clash

With the suit, The New York Times also chose the more confrontational response to the sudden rise of AI chatbots, in contrast to other media groups such as Germany’s Axel Springer or the Associated Press that have entered content deals with OpenAI.

“If The Times and other news organizations cannot produce and protect their independent journalism, there will be a vacuum that no computer or artificial intelligence can fill,” said the Times’ complaint.

“Less journalism will be produced, and the cost to society will be enormous.”

The Times, one of the most respected news organizations in the United States, is seeking damages, as well as an order that the companies stop using its content for the training of AI models -- and destroy data already harvested.

While no sum is specifically requested, the Times alleges that the infringement could have cost “billions of dollars in statutory and actual damages.”