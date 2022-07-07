Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says

The man accused of killing seven people and wounding dozens of others at an Independence Day parade outside of Chicago admitted to authorities that he carried out the shooting, a prosecutor said on Wednesday during the suspect’s first court appearance.

Robert Crimo, the 21-year-old suspect facing seven counts of first-degree murder, appeared at the bond hearing via a video link from jail, two days after the attack in Highland Park, Illinois. Dressed in black and wearing shoulder length hair, Crimo was denied bail by Judge Theodore Potkonjak.

“He does pose, in fact, a specific and present threat to the community,” the judge said in ordering that Crimo to be held.

Crimo spoke only briefly to confirm that he did not have a lawyer. A public defender was appointed to represent him.