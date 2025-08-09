Trump’s budget proposal could leave 200,000 Bangladeshi immigrants without healthcare
US President Donald Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful’ bill could put more than 2 million (20 lakh) low-income Americans and immigrants at risk of losing access to healthcare.
As a result, around 200,000 (2 lakh) Bangladeshi immigrants living across various US states could be affected directly or indirectly. Under this bill, the budget of 2026–27 fiscal year includes cuts of around USD 1 trillion (USD 1 lakh crore) in the healthcare sector.
The proposed major budget cuts to Medicare and Medicaid would hit low-income families and immigrants the hardest. In particular, undocumented individuals would lose access to healthcare. In the United States, it is not possible to purchase medicine without a doctor’s prescription.
The proposed budget provides no guidance or allocation for people with partial mental illness. Many could also lose their jobs in the healthcare sector. Out of the 1,116 pages of the ‘One Big Beautiful’ bill, 48 are devoted to healthcare and pharmaceuticals, meaning many still lack a clear understanding of its full scope.
Sunny Khan, a Bangladeshi immigrant living in the US, said that more than 400,000 Bangladeshis reside in different states including New York, New Jersey, California, Florida, Texas, and Michigan.
Majority of them are engaged in middle and low-income jobs and depend on government assistance for healthcare. Workers in home care, ride-sharing, restaurants, delivery services, and taxi driving would all be affected in various ways.
Dilip Nath, district leader of Assembly District 25, told Prothom Alo about the severity of the proposed budget, saying that around USD 1 trillion (USD 1 lakh crore) would be slashed from the healthcare sector.
Cuts would include USD 793 billion (USD 79,300 crore) from Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for low-income individuals, USD 300 billion (USD 30,000 crore) from the Affordable Care Act, and USD 50 billion (USD 5,000 core) from Medicare.
This would put the healthcare of some 23 million (230 lakh) Americans and between 200,000 and 250,000 (2 to 2.5 lakh) Bangladeshi immigrants at risk. Many home care agencies, day-care centres, and even hospitals could shut down.
In the US, many people aged over 65 live depending on Medicaid. They receive home care, nursing care, and medication costs from government Medicaid funds.
Gias Ahmed, head of Immigrant Elder Home Care, somewhat praising the budget, said that people aged 19 to 64 who have the means but do not work at least 20 hours a week would lose access to Medicaid. For senior citizens aged over 65, there would be no change of services.
“I believe,” Gias added, “that those who work for cash and do not pay taxes regularly, or those who live entirely on government assistance without working, should not have the right to receive government healthcare.”