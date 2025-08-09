Trump’s budget proposal could leave 200,000 Bangladeshi immigrants without healthcare

US President Donald Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful’ bill could put more than 2 million (20 lakh) low-income Americans and immigrants at risk of losing access to healthcare.

As a result, around 200,000 (2 lakh) Bangladeshi immigrants living across various US states could be affected directly or indirectly. Under this bill, the budget of 2026–27 fiscal year includes cuts of around USD 1 trillion (USD 1 lakh crore) in the healthcare sector.

The proposed major budget cuts to Medicare and Medicaid would hit low-income families and immigrants the hardest. In particular, undocumented individuals would lose access to healthcare. In the United States, it is not possible to purchase medicine without a doctor’s prescription.