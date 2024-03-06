Trump locks in early ‘Super Tuesday’ wins in White House race

This year’s Super Tuesday had been sapped of much of its suspense as Biden and Trump had effectively secured their parties’ nominations before a ballot was cast Tuesday.

Haley, a former UN ambassador, has failed to throw any significant obstacles in Trump’s path to the nomination, losing every state since finishing a distant third in the first contest in Iowa in January.

Impeached twice, beaten by seven million votes in 2020 and facing 91 felony charges in four jurisdictions, Trump has a profile unlike any US presidential election candidate in history.

Yet his appeal among working-class, rural and white voters is expected to carry him to the nomination, with victories likely in most of the 15 contests on offer Tuesday -- if not a clean sweep.

Polling averages from RealClearPolitics show 77-year-old Trump two points ahead of Biden in a hypothetical one-on-one match-up.

Haley looks set to collect only a handful of the delegates needed to secure the nomination with her narrow support base of affluent, suburban university graduates.