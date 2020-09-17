Hurricane Sally brings ‘historic flooding’ to US Gulf Coast

Some parts of the Gulf Coast had been inundated with more than 18 inches (46 cm) of rain over the previous 24 hours, with more precipitation expected as the storm’s winds slow further, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The coastal community of Pensacola, Florida, experienced up to 5 feet (1.5 m) of flooding, and travel was cut by damaged roads and bridges. More than 500,000 homes and businesses across the area were without power as the storm knocked over stately oak trees and tore power lines from poles.

Several residents along the Alabama and Florida coasts said damage from the slow-moving storm caught them off guard.

Jordan Muse, 35, was working the 3-11 a.m. shift at the downtown Holiday Inn in Pensacola, Florida, when flooding peaked at about 8 a.m. The hotel was without power and water.

“Our manager didn’t think it was gonna be this bad. It was just so much rain and the winds were tremendous,” she said. The hotel had some supplies, but Muse said people quickly took everything that was available.

A section of the Pensacola Bay Bridge, known also as the “Three Mile Bridge,” was missing a “significant section,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told a news conference.

“The rain is what stands out with this one: It’s unreal,” said Cavin Hollyhand, 50, who left his home on a barrier island and took shelter in Mobile, Alabama, where he viewed the damage on Wednesday. Some isolated areas could see up to 35 inches (89 cm) of rain before Sally is done, the NHC said.