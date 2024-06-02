Historic trial of Biden's son set to begin

Biden campaign aides face the challenge of ensuring that daily responses to journalists' questions about the trial do not force Trump's own legal battles out of the headlines.

If found guilty, Hunter Biden could in theory face 25 years in prison, though in practice such offenses, if not accompanied by other charges, are seldom punished by jail time.

Jurors will hear about the defendant's excessive drug use as prosecutors run through the series of events that led to him buying the firearm in Delaware before it was thrown into a grocery store trash can by his girlfriend.

The younger Biden, who says he has been sober since 2019, chronicled his longtime struggles with drug addiction in his 2021 memoir "Beautiful Things" -- writing in one eye-watering extract that he was "smoking crack every 15 minutes."

The book is almost certain to be brought up at trial, with prosecutors expected to lean in on sections in which Biden describes being an addict for four years up to March 2019.

The defense team has pushed for narrow definitions of the terms "addict" and "user" and requested instructions requiring an acquittal if the jury determines that the defendant did not consider himself to fit those definitions.