Flights gradually resuming in US after nationwide stoppage

US air authorities ordered an hours-long grounding of flight departures nationwide Wednesday following an outage affecting a key system used by pilots before takeoff.

Near 1400 GMT, the Federal Aviation Administration said that normal operations were resuming gradually as airlines warned of lingering delays.

"Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the US," the FAA said on Twitter near 1400 GMT. "The ground stop has been lifted. We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem."