Trump refuses Harris call for October debate

Donald Trump on Saturday rejected a second debate against Kamala Harris before the 5 November election, saying it was "too late" with early voting already underway in some states.

Earlier in the day, Harris's campaign said she had accepted an invitation from broadcaster CNN to participate in a debate on 23 October. It would have been the candidates' second debate, after a September 10 encounter that most pundits said she had won.

"The American people deserve another opportunity to see Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump debate before they cast their ballots," her campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon said in a statement.

"I hope (Trump) will join me," Harris posted on X.

Trump claimed during a campaign rally in the battleground state of North Carolina that he would like to debate -- calling it "good entertainment value" -- but the start of early voting in some states had taken the air out of the idea.