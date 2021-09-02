In 'pain and anger', Pentagon looks to lessons of 20-year war

US defence chiefs said they felt pain and anger Wednesday and would humbly study the lessons of the Afghan war after leaving the country under control of the Taliban, whom they fought for 20 years.

In their first public appearances since US forces departed from Afghanistan on Monday, defence secretary Lloyd Austin and joint chiefs chair General Mark Milley reflected somberly on a conflict that took the lives of 2,461 American troops, including 13 in the final days of the airlift at Kabul airport.